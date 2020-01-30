Challenge Ciclista Mallorca

The winner of the Ses Salines-Puig de Sant Salvador Trophy, the first race of the Challenge Mallorca, the Spanish cyclist Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), at his arrival to the finish line last year.

31-01-2019EFE

This annual events starts today and will run until Sunday February 2. There are four stages:

  • Trophy Felanitx, Ses Salines, Campos, Porreres (Ses Salines - Felanitx) 2020-01-30 169.8km

Today's route for the Vuelta Mallorca

  • Trophy Serra de Tramuntana (Soller - Deya)
    2020-01-31 140.1km

Friday's route map

  • Trophy Pollensa – Puerto Andratx (Pollensa - Andratx)
    2020-02-01 168.9km

Saturday route map

Sunday route map

