Events
Challenge Ciclista Mallorca starts today
2020-01-30 04:01:01 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
This annual events starts today and will run until Sunday February 2. There are four stages:
- Trophy Felanitx, Ses Salines, Campos, Porreres (Ses Salines - Felanitx) 2020-01-30 169.8km
- Trophy Serra de Tramuntana (Soller - Deya)
2020-01-31 140.1km
- Trophy Pollensa – Puerto Andratx (Pollensa - Andratx)
2020-02-01 168.9km
- Trophy de Playa de Palma-Palma (Palma de Palma - Palma) 2020-02-02 159.6km
For complete inforamation visit: http://vueltamallorca.com/challenge-mallorca/
