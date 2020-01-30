TomTom's annual report lists the world's most congested cities. 22-03-2016 Twitter

Palma, Barcelona and Granada were the three cities in Spain with the most traffic during 2019, according to the TOMTOM Traffic index which has studied the data of GPS devices and navigation applications as well as a total of 365,000 million kilometres.

Barcelona has once again topped the list of the most congested cities in Spain and drivers spend, on average, 29% extra time in traffic jams, followed by Granada with 25% and Palma with a 24%.

But it’s not all bad news for Barcelona. It has dropped 32 positions worldwide and is now placed at 140 and it’s also fallen 20 places at European level to 81.

Congestion has gone up by 1% in Madrid, but it's still in 4th place with drivers spending, on average, 24% of extra time in traffic jams and is number 243 in the world ranking and 147 in Europe.

The top ten most congested cities in Spain include Santa Cruz de Tenerife where drivers spend 23% extra time in traffic, compared to 21% in Seville and Murcia, 20% in Valencia and Malaga and 19% in A Coruña.