Wearing a mask may help to reduce your risk of becoming infected. 29-01-2020 EFE

Shares:

A new protocol is being devised to deal with patients who are infected with the coronavirus which originated in the Chinese City of Wuhan.

Specialist Technicians from Public Salut and IB-Salut met on Tuesday to discuss the situation and a draft document has already been produced, which states that anyone infected with the coronavirus must be isolated in the hospital where the diagnosis is made instead of referring them to Son Espases Hospital.

The document also stipulates that hospitals and health centres must send respiratory samples to the Son Espases Hospital laboratory.

The Royal Academy of Medicine of the Balearic Islands has organised a scientific session on ‘Menacing Respiratory Viruses' next Monday entitled, ‘the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, a real danger?’ and will feature talks by Infectologist, Dr. Javier Garau and the Head of the Virology Unit at Son Espases, Jordi Reina.

"There are two or three weeks left before we reach the peak of the outbreak and then it will slow down, that is usually what happens with an epidemic,” said Dr. Reina. "As the virus gets used to humans, it no longer fights in the same way and the number of deaths due to the disease will decrease.”

The new coronavirus is described as "a respiratory disease that has a flu-like symptoms.”

Related Tags