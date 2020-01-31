It is difficult to apply the relevant sanctions if offenders are not caught red-handed. 30-01-2020 Medi Ambient

Shares:

Fly-tippers are dumping construction and demolition waste, including dangerous materials such as Uralite (asbestos) in three areas of Marratxi, according to the Ministry of Medi Ambient.

Garbage bags, bits of plasterboard and rubble have also appeared in rural areas of the municipality and the authorities are determined to catch those responsible.

The dumpers are sometimes quite brazen about it too, a mountain of waste was left in the middle of the road in Can Sionet, near Es Garrovers, making it impossible for traffic to get past.

A Town Council spokesperson called that “a serious attack on the environment” and point out that special containers have been set up at sa Deixalleria on the industrial estate and residents of Marratxí can dump their waste there for nothing.

The Town Council admits that the amount of rubbish being generated has increased substantially, but points out that information about the Marratxí collection point can easily be found on the municipal website.