The aggregates factory will be built by adapting part of the facilities of the old cement factory. This is not a major project and already has the municipal building permit. In the next few days it will go on public display. 16-10-2018 T. Ayuga

Proposals to adapt the old cement factory in Lloseta have passed the Balearic Environment Commission, or CBMA, evaluation.

The Government declared it a Strategic Industrial Project in May 2019 and the proposals have been processed as a matter of urgency.

This first phase of the project involves the construction of an aggregate factory based on raw material from the Can Negret quarry. Cemex was granted access to the quarry until 2072 and has also already obtained the necessary building licences from Lloseta City Council to adapt the plant.

Urgent processing

“We processed this file as a matter of urgency once the promoter gave us the documentation and we have started consulting all the administrations involved,” said the President of the Balearic Commission of Medi Ambient, Antoni Alorda.

The data will be published in the BOIB and providing there are no objections, the factory could be up and running by next summer, because the work that needs to be done to adapt the premises is minimal.

Priority Given To Redundant Workers

The new aggregates plant will generate at least six jobs and some of them have been earmarked for employees who were laid off.

“Cement workers who lost their jobs will be given priority for these vacancies and we are prepared to open the new factory as soon as all the permits are in place,” says Cemex spokeswoman Teresa Busquets.

Most of the 86 cement workers who were made redundant from Cemex have been unable to find another job and are pinning their hopes on the Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca project. But competition will be tough, insiders say only 13 jobs will be up for grabs.