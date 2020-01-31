The Guardia Civil could take control of reform centres for minors. 30-01-2020 Archive

Shares:

The prosecution service in the Balearics has stated that each and every one of the cases of alleged sexual abuse, prostitution and corruption of minors have been investigated appropriately. They have been treated with total follow-up and dedication.

The service was responding on Thursday to the minister for social affairs, Fina Santiago, having called for greater involvement in meetings that monitor cases of child sexual exploitation.

The prosecution service says that there needs to be a 24-hour duty service and reinforced nighttime security for the centres for minors in care, as well as an increase in personnel. There is an "urgent requirement" for centres for minors with behavioural problems. The security of reform centres, such as Es Pinaret, should be controlled by the National Police or Guardia Civil and not private companies.

The minors division of the prosecution service has been praised for its "magnificent work" in protecting minors and has the complete support of the prosecution service's leadership. In addition, the "great professionalism" of specialist divisions of the National Police or Guardia Civil is recognised.