People wearing protective masks walk at the Nanjing Road in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020. 29-01-2020 REUTERS/Aly Song

A number of members of the Chinese community in Majorca are trapped in various parts of China and do not know when they will be able to fly back to the island.

Yesterday, the Bulletin spoke to one mother, who did not want to be named in order to protect her husband and son, who goes to school here in Majorca.

The family, which lives in Majorca, flew out to China a week ago and were due to return on February 18. However, because of the virus lock down, they don’t know when they will be able to return. Currently in the city of Fujian, Southeast China, she said the authorities have everything under control and were providing plenty of information. However, they are housebound and few people are taking to the streets. Medical masks are obligatory and large family events and public gatherings have been banned. She said that most people were calm and following the government’s advice.

According to the Balearic Association of Travel Agents scores of flights have been cancelled by Chinese planning on flying home for the New Year celebrations and Chinese who had booked short breaks here in Majorca have also been forced to cancel because of the travel ban.