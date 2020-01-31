Emergencies
Emergency landing in Cala Romantica
An investigation has been launched by the National Police in Manacor and the Local Police Coastal Territorial Unit, or UTC after a small plane made an emergency landing in Cala Romántica.
The 112 Emergency Centre was informed that an aircraft had crashed in the Garriga area of Porto Cristo and patrols set off to find the plane.
The aircraft had actually landed on a road and the pilot was safe and sound. He explained to the officers that he had turned off the engine because he had run out of gas.
Investigation
The owner of the aeroplane is Majorcan, is an expert pilot and apparently built the small red aircraft himself.
He took off from Binissalem and planned to fly over Majorca, but when he ran out of gas and he was forced to make an emergency landing.
