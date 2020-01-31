File photo of dolphines in Ibiza. 31-01-2020 XAVIER ESTARLICH

A pod of dolphins was spotted today in Ibiza port.

A number of dolphins spent most of the morning in the port, coming very close to the shore at times.

While the sighting of dolphins is very common during the summer, it is rare for pods to come so close to the coast, or even intro the port, during the winter.