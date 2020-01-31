Two of three Palma police dogs. 31-01-2020 Julio Bastida - Archive

Shares:

The last three dogs that were with the Palma police canine unit are being put up for adoption at the Son Reus animal centre. A labrador, a German Shepherd and a Belgian Shepherd, the dogs were used for locating drugs and people. The town hall decided a year ago to do away with the canine unit for cost reasons. It had been set up in 2011.

The police say that the dogs are perfect for adoption. They are in no way dangerous and were never trained for attack. Police officers themselves are interested in adopting the dogs. However, there are procedures to go through. The town hall adds that there have already been many offers to adopt the dogs.