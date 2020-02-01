The defendant, on the day of the trial in a criminal court in Palma. 30-01-2020 Redacción Sucesos

A Manacor woman who was accused of hitting another woman on the head with a bottle has been acquitted.

The court heard that the two women were involved in a struggle at about 3.30 pm in a club in Manacor in January 2018.

The victim was taken to hospital and had to have several stitches in her head, but the judge said "it has not been proven that the defendant caused the injuries suffered."

The victim claimed that the defendant snatched a bottle of beer from her hand and hit her on the head with it.

The accused denied the allegations.