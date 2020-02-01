Traffic
La Seu residents overjoyed
Residents of La Seu are celebrating now that Palma City Council has started removing the signs that allow Taxi Tours to park in the area.
The President of the neighbourhood Residents Association, Luis Clar, who spearheaded the ban announced the news on Friday.
During the dispute, the residents of La Seu accused Palma City Council of only being interested in what the taxi sector had to say and refusing to listen to the people who give life to the neighbourhood.
