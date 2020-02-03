"1917" eclipses its competitors at the Baftas. 02-02-2020 EFE

The great and the good from the world of entertainment sashayed down the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night.

1917 swept the board with 7 gongs including, Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Joaquin Phoenix waltzed off with the Lead Actor gong for The Joker and Renée Zellweger was named Best Leading Actress for her role as Judy Garland in Judy.

Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern scooped Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Jojo Rabbit won the award for Best Adapted Sceenplay and Little Women won Best Costume Design.

Elsewhere, For Sama, took Best Documentary and Parasite was named Best Film not in the English Language.

Graham Norton hosted the ceremony and guests were treated to performances by Jessie Buckley and Cirque du Soleil.

Don't forget you can see some of these award winning films in Palma -1917; Judy, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women.

For details of all the winners, log on to www.bafta.org.

