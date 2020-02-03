Services
Nearly 7,000 residents without water
6,500 people in the Ocimax, Plaza de Toros and Conservatory of Music neighbourhoods of Palma had no water on Saturday morning thanks to three breakdowns in the system.
Supplies were ruptured in Calle San Francisco de Sales, Calle Maria Ferrer and Calle Josep Balaguer.
Councillor and President of Emaya Ramon Perpinya promised to get the water supply up and running as soon as possible.
