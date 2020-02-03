The citizens attention service is one area for the satisfaction survey. 03-02-2020 Archive

Palma town hall's department for quality and population is to undertake major surveys of satisfaction with the quality of certain municipal services. These are: the office for consumers; the PalmaActiva employment and business promotion agency; the citizens attention service; beach services; and the service for combating domestic violence.

These services are ones governed by a particular regulation and for which the town hall has obligations to demonstrate that it is meeting commitments.

A specialist market research company will be taken on in order to carry out the surveys. Satisfaction ratings will be obtained and assessment made of meeting the expectations of residents. A budget of some 60,000 euros has been set aside for an exercise which is expected to commence in the summer. The surveys, in the form of questionnaires, are likely to be undertaken online and face-to-face on the streets.

The quality and population department says that, until now, this type of public consultation has been modest because of a lack of resources. A revised budget will allow a "much more ambitious" study, for which a second company will be contracted in order to audit the results.

It is anticipated that the surveys will be broadened in future and cover other town hall services. For now, though, there are to be surveys for the five services' areas. These, the department states, will provide the town hall administration with information regarding where improvements need to be made.