World Cancer Day banner outside Palma town hall. 03-02-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

Shares:

To mark World Cancer Day, Palma town hall has unfurled a Spanish Association Against Cancer banner on the balcony. The banner will remain where it is for the whole week.

Mayor José Hila was joined by councillors from the ruling administration and opposition parties as well as by the president of the association in the Balearics, Javier Gómez. He said that "the new definition of cancer is that it is a curable chronic disease". Gómez added that the objective by 2030 is that 70% of cancers will be curable, compared with some 30% at present.

Elena Navarro, Palma's councillor for health, highlighted the professionalism of the Spanish Association Against Cancer and stressed the town hall's support of cancer prevention and treatment.

World Cancer Day is tomorrow, Tuesday.