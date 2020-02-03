Weather
Top temp hits the 26 degrees Centigrade mark
Breaking news: scorcher on Majorca!
Majorca is better in winter! Its official! Temperatures passed the 26 degrees Centigrade mark this morning with central Palma and Arta proving to be exceptionally hot.
After a weekend in which the island enjoyed spring like weather in winter the Palma Met Office is forecasting the good weather to continue.
Many people headed for the beach on Sunday or to the mountains with the glorious weather offering the island some respite after Storm Gloria. If you are planning to visit us this week don´t forget your sun cream!
