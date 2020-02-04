The abandoned yacht of Son Maties. 04-02-2020 Michel's

The yacht that ran aground on Son Maties beach last April is still there and still abandoned. It is causing ever more annoyance to residents, who denounced its presence and condition some months ago and are now complaining about the graffiti that has been daubed on it.

Residents are yet again wanting to know how long it will be before some authority takes the matter in hand and removes the yacht.