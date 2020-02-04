Transport councillor Francesc Dalmau and the mayor, José Hila (right), on Tuesday. 04-02-2020 Mónica González

In 2019, there was a 3.6% increase in the number of passengers who used the Palma EMT bus service. A total of 43,192,527 was the highest for ten years, there having been a decline in numbers of passengers from 2011.

Presenting the figures on Tuesday, Mayor Hila stated that his administration's commitment to sustainable mobility has started to bear fruit, as can be seen by the numbers. Last year's rise of some 1.5 million users was the highest for five years.

The mayor suggested that the integrated tariff system has been a success. Around 370,000 people used the citizens card on the Palma Metro.