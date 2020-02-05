Another sunny day in Majorca albeit a bit breezy at times. 04-02-2020 Caroline Fuller

We are under orange alert this morning in the Balearics because that wind is picking up yet again and waves could reach up to 6m, the wind will drop in the afternoon and the alert is downgraded to yellow with waves of 3 to 5 metres.

However it is still another beautiful day in Majorca, Palma’s 18 degrees with lots of sunshine, 25 kilometre winds and an overnight low of 6º.

Andratx is sunny but it’s blustery there too and a lot cooler than yesterday, with a top temperature of 16º dropping to 7º after dark.

It’s 16º and blustery in Santanyi with gusts of up to 35 kilometres an hour and a low of 5 degrees.

Morning clouds in Pollensa will give way to afternoon sunshine but tie everything down because the wind will be howling at 40 kilometres an hour with a top temperature of 16º falling to 7 degrees overnight.

Soller is 16 degrees and sunny with a strong northerly breeze and a low of 5.

Feb 5 What’s On

The French Film, Truands, is showing at the Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls on Paseo Mallorca in Palma at 20.00 and entry is free.

Magallanes.0 tells the story of the explorer, Fernando Magellan who organised a round the world expedition, which was finished by Juan Sebastián Elcano after he was killed in the Philippines. It's on at Teatre Principal in Palma at 20.00 and tickets cost 15 euros.

Photographs of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 1900 and 1930 are on show at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar until March 28, entry is free and the venue is open from 10.00 until 14.00 then 16.30 until 21.00.

The Funky Kings are on stage at midnight at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 0.500.