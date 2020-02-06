Capuccino on Palma's Paseo Marítimo. 04-02-2020 Redacción Digital

The Cappuccino restaurant on the Paseo Marítimo is getting a facelift and a new name which has not yet been publicised.

Tremendo Grupo has signed a contract to operate the premises for the next two years and plans to reopen in a couple of months.

Jaume Colombás and Carlos Berastain are planning to plug into city nightlife with proposals that they say will include a cocktail bar and a food service that “will satisfy the best palates.”

Colombás and Berastain also run La Tremenda in Santa Catalina and El Bandarra in Plaza de las Tortugas and say the experience they’ve gained from those two locations will help them turn the old Cappuccino into a jewel in the crown.