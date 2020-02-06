Seized by the National Police. 05-02-2020 Policia Nacional

Following the discovery of a kilo of cocaine of great purity that was being smuggled into Majorca via the port in Palma, the National Police detained five people on Tuesday.

Aged between 25 and 35, they include the leader of the drug smuggling gang. The police say that he was acting on behalf of various drugs clans and had an organisation based in Palma, where he directed and coordinated operations. These were carried out through a perfectly legal goods transport company but which was used as a cover for drug smuggling. One of those detained was employed by the company and was a person of "maximum trust" who transported drugs.

Another of those arrested was a security guard who was working at Mercapalma and facilitating the movement of drugs into the notorious Son Banya shanty town. Two others were engaged in the sale of drugs in Son Banya.

Dubbed Operation Winston, the police are not ruling out further arrests.