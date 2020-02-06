Ministers Negueruela and Mir among others at the Mondragó park in Santanyi. 05-02-2020

Shares:

A quarter of a million euros of tourist tax revenue is being used for conservation and recuperation projects in four nature parks - Es Trenc, Llevant and Mondragó in Majorca and Ses Salines in Ibiza.

At the Mondragó park in Santanyi on Wednesday, environment minister Miquel Mir explained that these projects were set in motion last September and will last twelve months. The 250,000 euros have gone on the hiring of twenty people at risk of social exclusion. They are assisting ministry personnel in work at the parks.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that "with these initiatives, we can clearly see how the sustainable tourism tax is being used". He added that they are creating employment and are about care for the environment.

Specific tasks in Mondragó include the elimination of invasive flora, restoration of the S'Amarador dunes system and conservation of agricultural and forest ecosystems. The focus in the Llevant park is on the recovery of vegetation and reforestation. Removing invasive plants is a principal task in the Es Trenc and Ses Salines parks.