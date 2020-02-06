The body was found in a hospital car park. 06-02-2020 Alejandro Sepulveda

The National Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man, whose body was discovered on Thursday morning in an outdoor car park at Son Espases Hospital.

He is believed to have been homeless and to have spent the night in the area of the hospital. Although there were at first no signs of violence, burns in the mouth were found. A bottle of hydrochloric acid was nearby, and police believe that he may have committed suicide. An autopsy will clarify the circumstances of the death.