The illustrations can be seen on calle Set Cantons. 05-02-2020 Jaume Morey

The International Day of Women & Girls in Science is celebrated every year on February 11 and highlights scientific projects being led by women in a bid to denounce the gender gap and promote women and girls in science.

An exhibition of 16 illustrations by scientists who are developing projects in the Balearics Islands has been created in El Mirador by Pelopantón and Platform 11F Balears.

Pelopantón is a creative project, led by Luis Resines, which uses graphic design, illustration and comics to promote scientific culture, feminism, ecological awareness and human rights.

El Mirador is an exhibition by the artist Lluís Fuster and can be seen from Calle Set Cantons, between Carrer de Colon and Carrer de l’Argenteria in Palma.

Platform 11-F Balears is made up of a group of women from different entities and institutions from the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Sectors and promotes collaborative actions to enhance the role of women in Science & Technology and foster scientific vocations for girls.

The illustrations of Pelopantón in El Mirador include, Roberta Zambrini, Emma Reyes, Beatriz Morales, Iris Hendriks, Francesca Iuculano, Alícia Sintes, Rosa López, Maite Vázquez-Luis, Ananda Pascual, Raquel Vaquer, Eva Aguiar, Fiona Tomàs, Mar Leza, Salud Deudero, Núria Marbà and Anna Traveset. All of them work in institutions dedicated to teaching or scientific research.

One activity that has already become a tradition at 11-F is the Quick Appointments with Scientists, which will be held next Saturday at Caixa Forum in Palma, from 11.00 until 13.00.

A total of 50 female scientists and researchers will participate in the event and students will be able to meet them and ask questions that could help develop their career at Scientific Institutions in the Balearic Islands, such as, Imedea, IFISC, SOCIB, IEO, Idisba or the UIB.