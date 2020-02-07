The Town Hall forbids the use of fake flowers in its romantic cemetery. 07-02-2020 LL. GARCIA

Mourners have been banned from putting plastic or cloth flowers on graves in Deya cemetery.

It’s one of the most visited and photographed places in Majorca and is the final resting place of quite a few artists, celebrities and intellectuals, including the British writer and poet, Robert Graves; Musician, Kevin Ayers; German Painter, Abdul Mati Klarwein and Majorcan painters Antoni Gelabert and Antoni Ribas Prats.

Under the new rules, mourners must “respect local tradition that binds the graves to families” and unlike other graveyards, plots in Deya cemetery can only be “inherited by testamentary disposition or by disposition of the holder” and “can never be sold.”

The regulations, which were unanimously approved by Deya City Council, also state that, “the construction of new pantheons is prohibited and all graves must continue to maintain the traditional aesthetic."

So from now on mourners can only put fresh flowers on the graves at this famous, picturesque cemetery, which sits next to the 14th century Sant Joan Baptista church and has stunning views of Deya and beyond.