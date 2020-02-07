The beautiful Gorg Blau reservoir. 11-07-2017 X. SERRA

Palma City Council has announced that the bottom valves of Gorg Blau reservoir are in good condition after maintenance workers opened them for less than a minute on Wednesday to make sure they were working correctly.

As a precaution, canyoning and other activities were banned on Thursday in the torrents of Gorg Blau and Pareis whilst work at the dams was carried out.

The Ministry of Public Administration & Modernisation also warned that Emaya was going to perform the opening manoeuvres of the valves of the bottom drain, to allow water from the reservoir to flow into the torrents of Sa Fosca and Pareis.