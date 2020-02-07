Eighteen months for setting light to rubbish containers. 06-02-2020 Juan P. Martínez

A woman who was arrested last June for setting fire to rubbish containers has been given an eighteen-month sentence.

Around 4.30 in the morning of the 23rd, she used a lighter to set fire to four containers on the Calle Jacint Verdaguer in Palma. A car and a lamppost were also badly damaged. She was arrested two days later and has been in prison ever since.

The prosecution had initially called for a five-year sentence. Under a pre-trial agreement this was reduced to eighteen months and a fine of 360 euros. Account was taken of the fact that she was destitute and under the influence of drugs at the time.

She is the second person to have been convicted of setting fire to containers in Palma. In December, a man was given a two-year sentence for destroying three containers on the Calle General Riera. That incident also occurred last June.