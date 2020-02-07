Health
Government activates protocol for possible coronavirus case
The Balearic government has today (Friday) activated the protocol for a suspected case of coronavirus.
A man admitted to Son Espases Hospital is said to be displaying symptoms and is understood to have been in contact with a person believed to have coronavirus, although it would seem that this hasn't been confirmed. Analyses are currently ongoing to determine if this person has been infected by the virus.
The patient is in an isolation area at Son Espases. Under the protocol, all hospitals in the Balearics have created isolation units for suspected coronavirus cases.
The Balearics health service says that the patient is a resident of Marratxi and was in contact with a person in the UK, who could have coronavirus. Two people who travelled with this patient are being monitored.
