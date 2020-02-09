A major facelift for the Porto Pi centre. 08-02-2020

Merlin Properties, the Spanish real-estate company which owns the Porto Pi centre in Palma, is to invest 26 million euros in transforming the mall. Opened in 1995, the main aims will be to improve access to the centre and communications between the floors as well as to update the whole complex and give it a new look.

There is to be a new and more uniform image, with the front acquiring a more modern appearance. There will be a new pergola for the outdoor areas and a new logo. The communal spaces are to be totally renovated. Two new "plazas" will be created, there will be green spaces and a children's zone. Energy efficiency will be a priority for the project, and new technologies will be adopted; these will involve digital screens, a system for assisting with parking, interactive directories and an app for customers.

The work is expected to take fifteen months.