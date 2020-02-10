Health
Nursing union wanting coronavirus urgent meetings
Following the confirmation of the coronavirus case, the Satse nursing union has called for an urgent meeting of the technical commission for the prevention of workplace risks. The union also wants other health and safety committees to convene and have the advice of experts in epidemiology.
Satse says that there needs to be continuous information about the situation with the patient in Son Espases and about any suspected cases. The union is demanding that there is information about protective measures for nurses and other health personnel.
The Balearics health service, Ib-Salut, is responsible for the protection of health workers and must, the union insists, follow workplace risk regulations closely. There should be constant monitoring of staff who could have potential or real contact with the virus.
