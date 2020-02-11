Transport
Pea-Souper In Majorca
Intense fog and low visibility has forced Enaire to leave space between planes landing at airports in Palma and Madrid.
Enaire made the announcement on it’s official Twitter account, saying, “due to adverse weather conditions, arrivals have been spaced out at both Son Sant Joan airport, and Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas.”
The fog may cause delays to flight arrivals and departures and passengers are advised to check the situation with the relevant airline before leaving home.
