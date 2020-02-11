Shares:

SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.