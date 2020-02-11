Health
Boy in Son Espases tests negative for coronavirus
The eight-year-old boy who was admitted to Son Espases Hospital, suspected of having coronavirus, has tested negative.
The boy had contact with the British man who has tested positive and was displaying symptoms which suggested that he might have coronavirus. Results of samples analysed at the National Microbiology Centre in Madrid show that he is negative but does have the common flu.
The latest test results for the British man are still positive for coronavirus, while they are once more negative for his wife and two daughters.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.