Doctors Javier Murillas and Jordi Reina from the Son Espases microbiology unit. 10-02-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The eight-year-old boy who was admitted to Son Espases Hospital, suspected of having coronavirus, has tested negative.

The boy had contact with the British man who has tested positive and was displaying symptoms which suggested that he might have coronavirus. Results of samples analysed at the National Microbiology Centre in Madrid show that he is negative but does have the common flu.

The latest test results for the British man are still positive for coronavirus, while they are once more negative for his wife and two daughters.