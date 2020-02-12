Advertisements
Check out our top classified ads
PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.
CENTRAL LOCATION, apartment in Sóller, approx. 124 m², 3- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room with fireplace, terrace with nice views. Needs renovation. 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.