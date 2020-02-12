Environment
Spanish legislation will allow Balearics 2025 diesel ban
The ban on new diesel vehicles in the Balearics from 2025 will, after all, be allowed to take effect.
This provision in the regional climate change law had created a conflict with the Spanish government, as the prohibition is earlier than that envisaged by state law. In order to avoid the matter being taken to the Constitutional Court, the Balearic government had to suspend this provision. However, the latest draft text of the Spanish government's legislation contemplates making an exception for the Balearics.
The regional minister for energy transition, Juan Pedro Yllanes, has expressed his satisfaction at this development. "As I have always said, the suspension did not mean the withdrawal of the law. The position of the Balearic government will now be strengthened."
Yllanes adds that the earlier introduction of a ban for the Balearics "is not a whim". It represents a government commitment "to improving air quality". He is grateful that Madrid will be making this objective a priority.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.