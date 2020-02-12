Property
Balearics second most expensive for renting
An analysis by Alquiler Seguro indicates that the average price for rented accommodation in the Balearics increased by 0.6% in January to 1,228 euros. Taking the Balearics as a province, the study shows that only Barcelona, on 1,256 euros, was more expensive. In Madrid it was 1,199 euros.
The average price for a one-bedroom property in the Balearics was 880 euros and went up to 1,264 euros for three bedrooms.
The cheapest average rent of 356 euros was in Teruel (Aragon). Nationally, the average was 885 euros, an increase of 3.3% compared with January 2019. Prices obviously depend on location. The most expensive place for four bedrooms was Guipúzcoa (Basque Country) with an average of 1,584 euros.
Alquiler Seguro say that legislative measures are provoking an "alarmism" for a market that has very little homogeneity. The likes of Barcelona and Madrid cannot be treated in the same way as parts of Spain which are "emptying" and where the demand for renting is not great.
