An Italian man was airlifted to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of feeling ill whilst on a cruise ship near Minorca.

Emergency Services 061 personnel were deployed to the 'Costa Smeralda' ship to treat the 48-year-old who reportedly has a heart problem.

The patient was put on a stretcher and winched onto a Maritime Rescue helicopter then flown to Son Espases Hospital in Majorca for further treatment. His condition is described as critical.