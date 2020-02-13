Health
Italian Man Evacuated From Cruise Ship Near Minorca
An Italian man was airlifted to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of feeling ill whilst on a cruise ship near Minorca.
Emergency Services 061 personnel were deployed to the 'Costa Smeralda' ship to treat the 48-year-old who reportedly has a heart problem.
The Costa Smeralda ship, heading to Italy, requests medical evacuation of— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) February 12, 2020
a 49-year-old passenger when it is 45 miles to the East of Menorca. The
Helimer 215 transfers him to Son Espases in Mallorca
#SeguridadNautica pic.twitter.com/hKSvXvasTJ
The patient was put on a stretcher and winched onto a Maritime Rescue helicopter then flown to Son Espases Hospital in Majorca for further treatment. His condition is described as critical.
