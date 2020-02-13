Love & War, which will be in Palma again this summer. 16-08-2019 Nico Martí­nez

Love & War, a legendary Australian sailboat, will be participating in this August's Balearic Islands Classics Regatta in Palma.

Launched in 1973, the 14.5 metre boat has been victorious in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on three occasions - 1974, 1978 and 2006. It also won the veterans category at the fiftieth anniversary of the Sydney Hobart in 1994. Its first owner and skipper was Peter Kurts; his son Simon is now the owner.

Some fifty yachts will be taking part in the different categories at this year's regatta at Club de Mar in Palma.