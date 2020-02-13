Nautical
Legendary Australian boat taking part in Palma regatta
Love & War, a legendary Australian sailboat, will be participating in this August's Balearic Islands Classics Regatta in Palma.
Launched in 1973, the 14.5 metre boat has been victorious in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on three occasions - 1974, 1978 and 2006. It also won the veterans category at the fiftieth anniversary of the Sydney Hobart in 1994. Its first owner and skipper was Peter Kurts; his son Simon is now the owner.
Some fifty yachts will be taking part in the different categories at this year's regatta at Club de Mar in Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.