Briton tests negative for coronavirus in Palma
The British father and Majorcan resident admitted to Son Espases Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus following a ski trip in France last month has, for the first time, tested negative for the virus.
The rest of his family have all tested negative and now the Briton, who came into contact with the so-called British super-spreader while in France, is showing clear signs of having recovered from the virus. He is, however, expected to remain in isolation at Son Espases until further tests are fully conclusive.
