Victim has been transferred to Son Espases Hospital 14-02-2020 Cladera

A 26 year old man was stabbed during a massive brawl in Palma on Thursday night.

The incident reportedly happened at number 70 Carrer Tomás Rullán in the Son Gotleu neighbourhood of the city when several young started fighting.

061 Emergency Services were deployed to the scene and found the victim lying on the ground bleeding, with a serious stab wound in his abdomen.

The patient was intubated of the patient and immediately transferred to the Son Espases hospital.

An investigation has been launched to find out exactly what happened.