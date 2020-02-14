Palma street shrouded in fog 14-02-2020 @minieides

Palma looked more like London than the Balearics at dawn this morning, the city was wrapped in a thick blanket of fog, making visibility really difficult and causing havoc on the roads.

A few days ago, intense fog and low visibility caused flight delays in Palma and Madrid and passengers who are scheduled to take flights from Son Sant Joan airport this morning are advised to check with the relevant airline before leaving home.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet says the fog will soon clear away and the sun will come out this afternoon.