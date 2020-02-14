Incident
Disabled Woman Missing
A search is underway to find a 43 year old woman who’s missing from Palma.
María de los Ángeles Rodríguez Ávila hasn’t been seen since Tuesday and the SOS Desaparecidos Association has published an appeal on its Twitter account to help find her.
She’s described as 1.73 metres tall and thin, with black hair and brown eyes and suffers from disabilites.
Anyone who’s seen her or knows where she might be is urged to call 642 650 775 or 649 952 957.
