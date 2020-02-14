Malgrats Islands at sunset - Archive photo, 26-02-2019 14-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter(TONI DIEZ)

Shares:

Majorca will have some lovely spring weather this weekend with lots of sunshine according to the Deputy Spokesperson for Aemet, Bernat Amengual.

Morning cloud and fog on Saturday will clear away and temperatures will hover around 19 degrees, which is about 4 degrees higher than normal with overnight lows of between 3 and 5 degrees.

Blue skies are forecast for Sunday although it may take a couple of hours for the mist and fog to clear in coastal areas. It will be warm and sunny in the afternoon with strong winds in some places.

Palma 19

Alcudia 21

Andratx 18

Binissalem 20

Bunyola 19

Campos 19

Deya 19

Manacor 20

Ses Salines 18

Santanyi 19

Soller 19

Valldemossa 17

The bad news is temperatures are forecast to drop to around 15 degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and there might even be a shower or two in some places.