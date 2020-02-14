Weather
Weekend Weather
Majorca will have some lovely spring weather this weekend with lots of sunshine according to the Deputy Spokesperson for Aemet, Bernat Amengual.
Morning cloud and fog on Saturday will clear away and temperatures will hover around 19 degrees, which is about 4 degrees higher than normal with overnight lows of between 3 and 5 degrees.
Blue skies are forecast for Sunday although it may take a couple of hours for the mist and fog to clear in coastal areas. It will be warm and sunny in the afternoon with strong winds in some places.
Palma 19
Alcudia 21
Andratx 18
Binissalem 20
Bunyola 19
Campos 19
Deya 19
Manacor 20
Ses Salines 18
Santanyi 19
Soller 19
Valldemossa 17
The bad news is temperatures are forecast to drop to around 15 degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and there might even be a shower or two in some places.
