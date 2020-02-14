Sa Rueta in 2019. 14-02-2020 Pere Bergas

Palma is this year holding its Carnival parades on different weekends. This Sunday will be Sa Rueta, the children's version, while the main parade, Sa Rua, will be on Sunday week.

There will be some thirty activities and attractions for children on Sunday. These will be in seven zones along the parade's route from La Rambla to the Born and on to Plaça Reina. The parade and activities last from 11.00 to 14.00.

The councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo, says that staging the parades on two weekends will "prolong the fiestas". Sa Rueta and Sa Rua have normally been on the same day: one at 11.00, the other at 17.00. The time for Sa Rua hasn't altered.

The town hall is spending 27,550 euros on the children's parade and is inviting families to take part in a range of games and workshops. Among other things, there will be story-telling, face-painting, clowns, musicians and the Circ Bover circus school.

For Sa Rua, the floats for the parade will gather at 16.00 on Calle Baró de Pinopar and Avenida Alemania y Conde Sallent. The jury will be based in Plaça Mercat and assess creativity, music and satirical content.

On Thursday, Jarabo presented the winners of the poster competition for the two parades - Juan Costa, aged seven, for Sa Rueta and Adaya Del Río (22) for Sa Rua.