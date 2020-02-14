Child welfare
Two arrests for prostituting underage girls
A Guinean man and a Dominican woman are under arrest accused by the National Police of prostituting underage girls from social services care centres.
The woman is said to have been responsible for plying girls with drink and drugs at a bar in Son Gotleu, where "clients" would apparently go. The man, the police say, has been involved in this, while he has also sexually abused girls and given them gifts such as phones so that they will maintain sexual relations.
Information given to police by the girl who was subjected to a gang rape on Christmas Eve included reference to a bar in Son Gotleu. She told police that she was in this bar before the incident on Christmas Eve.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.