The National Police have made two arrests related to the child abuse scandal. 14-02-2020 Archive

A Guinean man and a Dominican woman are under arrest accused by the National Police of prostituting underage girls from social services care centres.

The woman is said to have been responsible for plying girls with drink and drugs at a bar in Son Gotleu, where "clients" would apparently go. The man, the police say, has been involved in this, while he has also sexually abused girls and given them gifts such as phones so that they will maintain sexual relations.

Information given to police by the girl who was subjected to a gang rape on Christmas Eve included reference to a bar in Son Gotleu. She told police that she was in this bar before the incident on Christmas Eve.