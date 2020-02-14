Health
Briton with coronavirus gets the all clear
A test of the British man admitted to Son Espases hospital in Palma for coronavirus has proved negative for the second time. This result indicates that the patient is free of viral load and, according to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health, has been discharged this evening.
The man was admitted to Son Espases last Friday with suspected coronavirus. The patient was isolated and did not register any symptoms. The first and second samples taken were positive for coronaviruses on February 8 and 11, respectively. The third, taken on February 12, was negative and this test confirms the second negative.
The Department of Health and Consumer Affairs asks for respect towards the privacy of the man.
The man admitted to La Gomera, the first case of coronavirus in Spain, has also been discharged.
