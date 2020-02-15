Shares:

COOK WANTED for the Anchor Sports Bar in El Toro. Experience essential. Starting 2nd March. For more information call 680-133094.

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

TO LET MAGALLUF RA388. Neat 2 bedroom apartment with excellent sea views, 6 month rental 1,200 € per month, then 1,000 € per month rest of the year. Terrace, 11th floor, good location. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com