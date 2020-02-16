Shares:

SELVA WITH TOURIST LICENCE. Great detached property with pool and fabulous views. Attractive spacious home, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating and air conditioning, mains services. Established garden and orchard. Functioning as summer rental property but equally ideal as family home. 535,000 €. Ref. 9417. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

WELL SPOKEN Englishwoman offers care/ companionship in exchange for accommodation. Tel. 695-098696.

LOOKING FOR some sunshine? Why not relocate to Majorca. Bookshop and more... for sale in Portals Nous. Tel. 608-398938.