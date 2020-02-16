Palma Fog 14-02-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Morning fog in Palma will cause havoc on the roads, but the sun will come out in the afternoon and the top temperature of 18 degrees, will fall to 10º after dark.

It’s misty in Andratx with southerly winds and sunny spells, a daytime high of 18º and an overnight low of 10º.

Santanyi is 18 degrees with some fog and some sunshine, a 15 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 8º.

It’s blowing a gale in Alcudia but at least it’s sunny with a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 9º.

And Soller is 19 degrees and overcast with a thick fog in some places and a strong breeze. The sun will make an appearance every now and then and the low is 7 degrees.

Feb What’s On

Learn all about the history of Palma’s 14th Century Bellver Castle, it’s open from 10.00 until 19.00 and entry is free on Sundays

The Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art in Palma has floor upon floor of amazing exhibitions and stunning collections and it’s open today from 10.00 until 20.00.

And the Sunday night jam session gets underway at midnight at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.